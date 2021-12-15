James Craigie Sells 293,151 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04.

CHD stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

