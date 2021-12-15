J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

