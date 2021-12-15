J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

