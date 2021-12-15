J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

