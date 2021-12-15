J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

