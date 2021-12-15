J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 437 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $523.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.52 and a 200-day moving average of $494.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

