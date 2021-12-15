J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.