IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $263.40

IWG plc (LON:IWG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.40 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264.30 ($3.49), with a volume of 179191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.20 ($3.65).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.36) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.29).

Get IWG alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.