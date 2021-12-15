iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.