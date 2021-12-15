iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,750,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $129,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

