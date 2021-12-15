iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $463.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

