iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 231,294 shares.The stock last traded at $216.29 and had previously closed at $218.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average of $203.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

