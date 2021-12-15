iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 409,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,285,223. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

