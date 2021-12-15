iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $23.70. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 10,395 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

