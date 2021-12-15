iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

