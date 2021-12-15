iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.68. Approximately 10,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 79,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.

