iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,291,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

