Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $109.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $406.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,633. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

