IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV opened at $262.65 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.67 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.00.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.