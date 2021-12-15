Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

