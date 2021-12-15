Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Femasys (FEMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY):

12/14/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Femasys Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

