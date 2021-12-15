Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):

12/14/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

12/13/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

12/8/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

12/6/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on the stock, up previously from €7.10 ($7.98).

12/2/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/30/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/24/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/22/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/15/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/12/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

11/11/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/8/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on the stock, up previously from €6.60 ($7.42).

10/25/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($7.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

