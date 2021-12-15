Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HOYA (HOCPY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

12/8/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

HOYA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. 20,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA Co. has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

