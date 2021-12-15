Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

