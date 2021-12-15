Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537,855. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.