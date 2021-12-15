Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000.

