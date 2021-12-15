Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 102.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.