Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

