Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 526.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $328.24 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

