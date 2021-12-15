InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 222.4% in November

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.