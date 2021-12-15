International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.88

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 93603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.