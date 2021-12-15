inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $277.60 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00198874 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.