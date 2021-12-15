Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Up 3.9%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $268.46 and last traded at $265.32. 1,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 435,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.32.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $92,870,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

