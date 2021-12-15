Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. 202,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,082. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.