Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00.

NRIX opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

