Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 16,143 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 784,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.75.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

