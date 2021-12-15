Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

Shares of NTRA opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

