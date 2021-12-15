Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 36,961 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,168. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

