Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires 130,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 957,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $14,797,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.