Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

