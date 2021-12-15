Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.82. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
