Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Purchases 76,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

