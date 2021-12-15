Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases 12,744 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

TSE:FN opened at C$39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.57. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$39.55 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.446 per share. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

