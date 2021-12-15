Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases 12,744 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.
TSE:FN opened at C$39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.57. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$39.55 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
