Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $468,720.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $460,221.72.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,815. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Evergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

