Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,952 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 598,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
