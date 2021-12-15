Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,952 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 598,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

