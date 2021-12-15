Insider Buying: American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,603,100.

Shaun Methven Dykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,125.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 75,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,525.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$625.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$625.00.

Shares of MLY opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

