Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,099. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

