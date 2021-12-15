Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

