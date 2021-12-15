Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $116.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

