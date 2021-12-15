Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 16,803 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

