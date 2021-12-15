InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 106.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165,847 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 39.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 175,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 165.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 270.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFU opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,858. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

